Popular Atlanta Music Festival Ending After 11 Years

A popular music festival is ending after more than a decade bringing live music and community to Atlanta.

Organizers for the Candler Park Music Festival announced on social media on Monday (March 20) that it will end after 11 years, though was not given for the decision, per 11 Alive.

"Candler Park Music Festival is ending on a high note after 11 unbelievable years," a post on the festival's official Instagram page reads. "We have loved every minute of producing this festival for you and cherish the community of fans, artists, vendors, sponsors and event staff who nurtured our little neighborhood festival into a signature Atlanta event."

The post continued with a message of gratitude for the community's support over the past decade as well as a hopeful look at what the future may hold, including other celebrations in Candler Park.

"As we embrace this necessary change, we look forward to what's next. Stay tuned — we'll all be together in Candler Park again soon ... Thanks for the good times, Atlanta!"