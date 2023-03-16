A Taylor Swift Inspired Pop-Up Bar Is Coming To Atlanta

Listen up, Swifties! A Taylor Swift pop-up bar is coming to Atlanta and it will have you feeling All Too Well (Taylor's Version, of course).

You've heard of the Getaway Car, but soon you can step foot inside the Getaway Bar thanks to iHeartRadio's Power 96.1 and The Chattahoochee Food Works teaming up to create the ultimate Swiftie sanctuary. For the next few weeks, fans of the superstar can stop in and see a world transformed by the Folklore of all things Taylor, from decor inspired by her iconic style to her hit tracks playing in the background as you snap pics with your friends feeling Bejeweled.

The bar will also have plenty of drinks to choose based on some of Swift's songs. Try the fruity and floral Lavender Haze, a vodka-based drink with lemon, blueberry and lavender bitters topped with Prosecco, or live your best Anti-Hero life with the chili, lime and grapefruit Mezcal concoction or relax as you contemplate your nemesis with the Bad Blood sangria. Other drinks include the tropical Snow on the Beach, the strawberry and lemon Shake It Off and the coffee liqueur and bourbon I Knew You Were Trouble.

Not only will you get a chance to try some delicious drinks inspired by your favorite T-Swift songs, you'll even have a chance to win tickets to one of her sold-out shows at Mercedes Benz Stadium when she comes to Atlanta next month on her highly-anticipated Eras world tour.

The Getaway Bar is waiting to welcome everyone who wants to Shake It Off from 5-8 p.m. on March 30, April 6, April 13 and April 20.