Son Of Flyers Interim GM Charged With Crime After Wheelchair Incident

Carson Briere, the son of Philadelphia Flyers interim general manager Danny Briere, has been charged in relation to an incident in which he shown on video pushing a woman's wheelchair down the steps of a bar in Erie, CBS News reports.

Briere, 23, was charged with criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and related offenses, as well as suspended from the Mercyhurst University hockey team. Patrick Carrozzi, who also attends Mercyhurst and plays lacrosse, was also charged with the same offenses in connection to the incident, which took place at Sullivan's Pub and Eatery.

The video, which was shared by Twitter user @juliazukowski, shows Briere and two friends standing at the top of the bar's steps at the bar before Briere sits in the wheelchair and then pushes it down the steps. Nate Sanders, the head of security at Sullivan's, told CBS Philadelphia that Briere pushed the wheelchair after the woman was taken downstairs by security to use a staff bathroom.