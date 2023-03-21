Hot dogs are one of America's favorite foods, from hot dog stands on street corners to a staple item on the menu at any arena in the country. Some cities even have their own personal take on the classic, like New York's mustard and sauerkraut or Chicago's loaded franks with tomatoes, pickles and onions on a poppyseed bun.

Mashed searched around the country for the restaurants serving up the best hot dogs around, compiling a list of the top spot in each state to grab a hot dog, whether topped with chili and cheese or served with all the condiments you could ever want.

So which restaurant is the best spot in South Carolina to find a hot dog?

Jack's Cosmic Dogs

Like the name suggests, the hot dogs served as this Mount Pleasant restaurant are out of this world. Try spaced-themed options like the classic Earth Dog, chili cheese Orbit City Dog or Galactic Dog, tasty Rocket Corn Dog and sauerkraut fave Krypto Kraut, among many others.

Jack's Cosmic Dogs are located at 2805 N. Highway 17 in Mt. Pleasant.

Here's what Mashed had to say:

"If you need any proof that Jack's Cosmic Dogs is the spot to go when you're in the vicinity of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, all you have to do is look at the numerous awards and nominations they've garnered over the years.

Nearly all of the dogs have cosmic names like Krypto Kraut and Orbit City, but the Cosmic Dog with blue cheese slaw and sweet potato mustard is the real play. In fact, Food Network star Alton Brown even said they were the best dogs he ever ate!"

Check out Mashed's full list to see all the best spots around the country to get a hot dog.