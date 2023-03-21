'Succession' Star Sarah Snook Debuts Baby Bump At Season 4 Premiere

Snook went on to reveal that she was actually pregnant during the taping of the fourth and final season of Succession. "I mean, you couldn't super tell," she said. "Because it's not super big, at least at the moment."

Earlier this year, it was announced that this forthcoming season will mark the conclusion of the beloved HBO show. "I've never thought this could go on forever. The end has always been kind of present in my mind," the show's creator, Jesse Armstrong told the New Yorker in February.

"We've all become really close, like actual siblings," Snook said of the show coming to an end and added that it's "a bummer because it's such a beloved show by both the people creating it, and the people watching it. But I think going out on a high is also a powerful thing."

The fourth and final season of Succession premieres on HBO on Sunday, March 26th.