XXXTentacion's Family Reacts After Rapper's Three Killers Were Convicted
By Tony M. Centeno
March 21, 2023
The family of XXXTentacion feels relieved now that the men who took the rapper's life are being held accountable.
After the verdict was read on Monday, March 20, the late rapper's mother, Cleopatra Bernard, took to Instagram to react after the three men charged with murdering and robbing her son were convicted. Bernard, who was in the room when Michael Boatwright, Trayvon Newsome and Dedrick Williams were handcuffed, thinks justice was served.
“You finally got justice Jah,” she wrote above a photo of her son born Jahseh Onfroy. “I made sure you were present in the room."
In addition to Bernard's statement, the mother of X's child, Jenesis Sanchez, also spoke out following the verdict. Sanchez believes justice was served, however, she emphasized that neither she nor their four-year-old son Gekyume will never truly have peace.
“After 5 long years you may finally rest in peace,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “Gekyume will never get to meet you earthside but it is my job as a mother to ensure I share those special memories with him. Jah was robbed of his life and Geky was robbed of his father. For this, I will never truly have complete peace but justice being served today helps the healing process.”
Jenesis Sanchez, mother of XXXTENTACION’s son Gekyume, reacts to the guilty verdict.— Masters Of The Underground (@MastersOfTheUG) March 20, 2023
“After 5 long years you may finally rest in peace” 🥺🖤 pic.twitter.com/yW4ekfmpmK
“Thank you for the love and support," she concluded. "I am eternally grateful for all of the supporters, your positivity, and prayers have carried these last 5 years.”
XXXTentacion was shot and killed nearly five years ago at the Riva Motorsports dealership in Deerfield Beach. The gunmen, Michael Boatwright and Trayvon Newsome, fired shots at the rapper after Dedrick Williams plotted the scheme to rob him of $50,000. Williams was the first to be arrested two days after the murder occurred followed by Boatwright, Robert Allen and Newsome. Allen plead guilty to second-degree murder and agreed to testify against the other three suspects at the trial as part of his plea deal.