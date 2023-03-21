In addition to Bernard's statement, the mother of X's child, Jenesis Sanchez, also spoke out following the verdict. Sanchez believes justice was served, however, she emphasized that neither she nor their four-year-old son Gekyume will never truly have peace.



“After 5 long years you may finally rest in peace,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “Gekyume will never get to meet you earthside but it is my job as a mother to ensure I share those special memories with him. Jah was robbed of his life and Geky was robbed of his father. For this, I will never truly have complete peace but justice being served today helps the healing process.”

