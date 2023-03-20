All Three Defendants In XXXTentacion Murder Trial Found Guilty

From the beginning of the trial, Williams' attorney Mauricio Padilla had tried to argue that Drake had something to do with X's murder due to their past beef against one another. He tried to argue that Drake could've organized the plot to fatally shoot and rob the rapper. He even cited social media posts from X, in which he wrote "If anyone tries to kill me it was @champagnepapi. I’m snitching right now." X eventually retracted the statement, but Padilla still used it to try and cast doubt. After filing numerous motions to have the Canadian rapper to sit down for a deposition, Padilla failed to secure any significant testimony from the artist that would've helped his case.



The defendants will remain behind bars until their sentencing hearing. All three men face life in prison since the prosecutor did not seek the death penalty.