Illinois Hospitals Named Among Best Hospitals In The Entire Country

Healthcare quality and availability are often among the reasons why people move to a certain area. If the healthcare systems are rated well, there is a greater sense of safety amid health emergencies. Did you know that 14 Illinois hospitals were recently ranked among the best in the entire country?

According to a list compiled by Health Grades, the best hospitals in all of Illinois are AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington, Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in Chicago, Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, Evanston Hospital, Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital in Lake Forest, Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital, Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington, Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, and The University Of Chicago Medical Center.

Here is what Health Grades had to say about compiling the data to discover the best hospitals across the nation:

“To measure performance and evaluate hospitals for overall clinical excellence, Healthgrades used Medicare inpatient data from the Medicare Provider Analysis and Review (MedPAR) file purchased from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for years 2019 through 2021. Patient outcomes data for 31 conditions or procedures were analyzed for virtually every hospital in the country. The overall performance score for each hospital is calculated using volume-weighted z-scores averaged across all complication and mortality-based cohorts. Volume weights represent the proportion of patients within a given cohort and outcome measure.”

For a continued list of the best hospitals across the country visit healthgrades.com.