YB has already dropped off two of the 33 songs that will appear on the LP like "Next" and "Demon Party," which he released earlier this month. He confirmed the title of the album during his interview with the Rap Radar Podcast last month. During their conversation, he gave fans a better understanding of what to expect on his next body of work.



"I'mma talk crazy on there," he said. "I'mma show you Murda Man. I'mma talk crazy on there but I'm letting you know though, don't try this at home... It's all entertainment, bruh. I'mma talk my s**t and everything I talk but don't try this at home."



This would be YoungBoy's second release via Motown Records/Never Broke Again, LLC. since he left his longtime label Atlantic Records last year. His first release was I Rest My Case, which dropped back in January. The album features 19 tracks including "Black," "Top Girls," "Groovy," and "I Love YB Skit."



Look out for Don't Try This At Home arriving on April 21.