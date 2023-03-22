Texas Sisters-In-Law's Pregnancy Joke Turns Into Mind-Blowing Coincidence

Crazy coincidence incoming: A pair of sisters-in-law, who both work at the same hospital, gave birth on the same day — despite their due dates being a week apart!

The double pregnancy was a joke from the start, as Devin Nye and Kyla Fratus said they'd love to give birth to cousins on the same day, KWTX reports. Fratus, an occupational therapist, and Nye, a pediatric nurse practitioner, who is married to the former's stepbrother Eric, delivered their respective babies on February 1 at the hospital they both work at, Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest.

"What's funny is we said, 'How funny if we have them the same day?' So, from the beginning, it was put out in the universe," Fratus said. The joke grew farther and farther away from becoming a reality as the due date approached, however. Fratus had an induction scheduled on February 1, but less than half an hour later, and hours after she wished her luck, Nye started having contractions.

"They were coming on really strong and I was like, 'Oh my gosh I'm going to join you today.' And she sent me a picture like, 'Oh my gosh this is real. It's happening because we had just talked about it and joked for so long,'" Nye said.

Nye gave birth to daughter Jentri Fay at 8:39 a.m. Eight hours later, Fratus gave birth to her son Fletcher James at 5:36 p.m. Hilariously enough, the babies' grandparents were at the hospital and Fratus joked that her father was "just going back and forth" between the two delivery rooms all day. At Devon's request, they were put in delivery rooms side by side.

"We would take pictures with our bumps together and say, 'Oh they’re going to be so close. And little did we know. It's just wild it happened the way it did," Kyla said.