There are plenty of delicious and classic dishes to look forward to in the morning. A warm stack of pancakes, a hearty omelet, or avocado toast immediately comes to mind, but a mainstay people can't forget about is French toast. A common sight on breakfast and brunch menus, restaurants love to add their own special twists to this delightful meal. Just make sure not to forget the butter and syrup!

If you love sampling French toast from different restaurants, Spoon University curated a list of every state's best ones. The website found scoured reviews, websites, social media, and reviews to determine their picks.

According to writers, Syrup serves Colorado's most delicious french toast! This is what they had to say about the restaurant's take on the dish:

"If you have't started drooling while reading this article yet... get ready. Syrup's multiple Denver locations offer Nutella-stuffed, coconut-coated, crunchy, or 'Elvis' (PB, bacon, and banana) French toasts. Talk about a tough decision."