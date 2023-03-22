This Breakfast Restaurant Has Washington's Best French Toast

By Zuri Anderson

March 22, 2023

French toast with honey and berries
Photo: Getty Images

There are plenty of delicious and classic dishes to look forward to in the morning. A warm stack of pancakes, a hearty omelet, or avocado toast immediately comes to mind, but a mainstay people can't forget about is French toast. A common sight on breakfast and brunch menus, restaurants love to add their own special twists to this delightful meal. Just make sure not to forget the butter and syrup!

If you love sampling French toast from different restaurants, Spoon University curated a list of every state's best ones. The website found scoured reviews, websites, social media, and reviews to determine their picks.

According to writers, Geraldine's Counter serves Washington state's most delicious french toast! This is what they had to say about the restaurant's take on the dish:

"Geraldine's Texas toast is soaked overnight (such dedication) and then pan fried to crisp French toast perfection. It's a little bit of sunshine on a rainy Seattle day."

You can find Geraldine's Counter at 4872 Rainier Ave S in Seattle. They're available for dine-in and curbside pickup.

Still hungry? Check out the full list on SU's website.

