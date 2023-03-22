Vikings Reach Deal With Free Agent Wide Receiver: Report

The Minnesota Vikings have reportedly reached an agreement on a one-year deal with free agent wide receiver Brandon Powell, a source with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday (March 22).

Powell, 27, spent the past two seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, which included working with current Vikings head coach and then-Los Angeles offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell during the Rams' Super Bowl LVI winning season in 2021.

