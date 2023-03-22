Vikings Reach Deal With Free Agent Wide Receiver: Report
By Jason Hall
March 22, 2023
The Minnesota Vikings have reportedly reached an agreement on a one-year deal with free agent wide receiver Brandon Powell, a source with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday (March 22).
Powell, 27, spent the past two seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, which included working with current Vikings head coach and then-Los Angeles offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell during the Rams' Super Bowl LVI winning season in 2021.
"Former Rams’ free-agent WR Brandon Powell reached agreement today a one-year deal with the Vikings, per source. Powell will be reuniting with former Rams’ OC and Vikings’ HC Kevin O’Connell," Schefter tweeted.
Powell appeared in all 17 games and made six starts during the 2022 season, recording a combined 1,018 all-purpose yards including 156 yards on 24 receptions, 605 yards on 30 kick returns, 177 yards on 24 punt returns and 80 yards on 17 rushing attempts. The former University of Florida standout signed with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent in 2018 before spending two seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, as well as brief stints with the Buffalo Bills (preseason) and Miami Dolphins (practice squad) prior to signing with the Rams.
The reported move comes days after longtime Vikings receiver Adam Thielen signed with the Carolina Panthers days removed from being released by the franchise after 10 seasons. Thielen, 32, a Minnesota native who played collegiately at Minnesota State, ranks third among all Vikings players in career receptions (534) and receiving touchdowns (55), as well as fourth in receiving yards (6,682).