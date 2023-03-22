Viral TikTok Shows Fan Comforting Amanda Bynes Days Before Hospitalization
By Sarah Tate
March 22, 2023
A video of a fan interaction with Amanda Bynes over the weekend is going viral for the sweet exchange days before the She's The Man star was placed on a psychiatric hold.
A TikTok user named Kaitlyn shared a video of her run-in with the Easy A actress from St. Patrick's Day (March 17), and following the news of Bynes' hospitalization, it has since garnered over 7 million views. In the clip, the pair can be seen walking down the streets of Hollywood with Bynes holding onto Kaitlyn's arm, who revealed that she "saw my girl walking so I said I had to say what's up" as Bynes gives a small wave to the camera.
In the caption of the video, Kaitlyn wrote that she was "happy [Bynes is] getting the help she needs," adding that she was "sweet" and that the pair talked because sometimes people need somebody to talk to.
#amandabynes ❤️❤️ happy shes getting the help she needs. she was sweet, gave her some money and talked. sometime ppl just sb to talk to. #fyp #goviral #foryoupage♬ original sound - kaitlyn
Fans flooded the comments with support and well wishes for the star, with the common consensus being "we love you Amanda." One commenter wrote, "my heart goes out to her. no judgement just love. this worlds hard enough," while another said, "It still breaks me how they destroyed Amanda Bynes, the sweetest girl ever."
According to TMZ, Bynes was placed on a 5150 psych hold after she was found naked and alone, wandering the streets of downtown Los Angeles on Sunday (March 19). She reportedly flagged down a car and told the driver she was coming down from a psychotic episode and called 911 herself. Sources claim she didn't appear to be hurt.