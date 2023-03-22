A video of a fan interaction with Amanda Bynes over the weekend is going viral for the sweet exchange days before the She's The Man star was placed on a psychiatric hold.

A TikTok user named Kaitlyn shared a video of her run-in with the Easy A actress from St. Patrick's Day (March 17), and following the news of Bynes' hospitalization, it has since garnered over 7 million views. In the clip, the pair can be seen walking down the streets of Hollywood with Bynes holding onto Kaitlyn's arm, who revealed that she "saw my girl walking so I said I had to say what's up" as Bynes gives a small wave to the camera.

In the caption of the video, Kaitlyn wrote that she was "happy [Bynes is] getting the help she needs," adding that she was "sweet" and that the pair talked because sometimes people need somebody to talk to.