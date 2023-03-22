WWE's Alexa Bliss Reveals She Underwent Skin Cancer Procedure

WWE superstar Alexa Bliss said she's "all clear" after revealing she underwent a procedure to remove skin cancer in posts shared on her social media accounts.

Bliss, 31, shared a photo of herself wearing a bandage on the side of her face to her Instagram story, which included the caption, "Dear younger me, You should have stayed out of tanning beds. All clear now though! Thank you @americanskininstitute for taking great care of me!"

Bliss later responded to several fans on Twitter who expressed their concerns after a screengrab of the Instagram story was shared.

"Thank you! Don’t worry, short healing time. Always get your skin checked! Esp if you are in the sun or use tanning beds! Lol," Bliss wrote to a fan.