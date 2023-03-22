WWE's Alexa Bliss Reveals She Underwent Skin Cancer Procedure
By Jason Hall
March 22, 2023
WWE superstar Alexa Bliss said she's "all clear" after revealing she underwent a procedure to remove skin cancer in posts shared on her social media accounts.
Bliss, 31, shared a photo of herself wearing a bandage on the side of her face to her Instagram story, which included the caption, "Dear younger me, You should have stayed out of tanning beds. All clear now though! Thank you @americanskininstitute for taking great care of me!"
Bliss later responded to several fans on Twitter who expressed their concerns after a screengrab of the Instagram story was shared.
"Thank you! Don’t worry, short healing time. Always get your skin checked! Esp if you are in the sun or use tanning beds! Lol," Bliss wrote to a fan.
"There was a spot on my face yes- that had gotten worse. So went to get biopsy. Was basal cell carcinoma. During my procedure doc also found other squamous cells. Was a quick and easy procedure. Glad I always get my skin checked," she wrote to another follower.
Bliss has been absent from WWE programming since her Royal Rumble match against RAW Women's champion Bianca Belair in January and denied reports that she was on a hiatus in a post shared earlier this month.
"Tired of seeing these tweets. I am not on a hiatus. They know where to find me," Bliss tweeted on March 10.
Basal cell carcinoma is both the most common form of skin cancer, as well as the most frequently occurring of all cancers, with an estimated 3.6 million cases diagnosed annually in the United States alone, according to SkinCancer.org.