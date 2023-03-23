A couple from Arizona took Taylor Swift's lyrics a bit too literally — "It's a love story, baby, just say, 'Yes' — and literally got married at her Swift City concert last weekend.

After the video of their experience went viral on TikTok to the tune of over 6.4 million views, René Hurtado and Max Bochman spoke to Good Morning America about their "Love Story."

"I feel like it's everyone's dream to have their favorite artist sing to them during their first dance so it's just like a fun way that we went about it," Hurtado told the news outlet.