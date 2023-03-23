Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Come To Life With Dazzling Display In Las Vegas
By Dani Medina
March 23, 2023
Taylor Swift is heading to Las Vegas — and the city is "Ready For It."
The City of Las Vegas revealed Wednesday (March 22) it would illuminate the Gateway Arches near downtown to welcome the "Anti-Hero" singer and her tour, which are scheduled to take over Allegiant Stadium on Friday and Saturday (March 24-25).
"We're 'flexing like a Vegas acrobat' to welcome Taylor Swift & the Swifties to Vegas this weekend," the city wrote on social media alongside the hashtag #VivaLasEras. "We're 'Ready For It.' Are you?"
Swift kicked off her "Eras Tour" last weekend in Glendale, Arizona — aka Swift City — and the internet went absolutely insane! After just two shows, both filled with an over-3-hour setlist, an underwater swimming illusion, a marriage proposal and even an actual wedding.
Here's a look at the "Eras Tour" setlist from opening night:
- Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince
- Cruel Summer
- The Man
- You Need To Calm Down
- Lover
- The Archer
- Fearless
- You Belong With Me
- Love Story
- ‘Tis The Damn Season
- Willow
- Marjorie
- Champagne Problems
- Tolerate It
- …Ready For It?
- Delicate
- Don’t Blame Me
- Look What You Made Me Do
- Enchanted
- 22
- We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together
- I Knew You Were Trouble
- All Too Well (10 Minute Version)
- Invisible String
- Betty
- The Last Great American Dynasty
- August
- Illicit Affairs
- My Tears Ricochet
- Cardigan
- Style
- Blank Space
- Shake It Off
- Wildest Dreams
- Bad Blood
- Mirrorball
- Tim McGraw
- Lavender Haze
- Anti-Hero
- Midnight Rain
- Vigilante Shit
- Bejeweled
- Mastermind
- Karma