Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Come To Life With Dazzling Display In Las Vegas

Taylor Swift is heading to Las Vegas — and the city is "Ready For It."

The City of Las Vegas revealed Wednesday (March 22) it would illuminate the Gateway Arches near downtown to welcome the "Anti-Hero" singer and her tour, which are scheduled to take over Allegiant Stadium on Friday and Saturday (March 24-25).

"We're 'flexing like a Vegas acrobat' to welcome Taylor Swift & the Swifties to Vegas this weekend," the city wrote on social media alongside the hashtag #VivaLasEras. "We're 'Ready For It.' Are you?"

Swift kicked off her "Eras Tour" last weekend in Glendale, Arizona — aka Swift City — and the internet went absolutely insane! After just two shows, both filled with an over-3-hour setlist, an underwater swimming illusion, a marriage proposal and even an actual wedding.