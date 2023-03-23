Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Come To Life With Dazzling Display In Las Vegas

By Dani Medina

March 23, 2023

Photo: City of Las Vegas

Taylor Swift is heading to Las Vegas — and the city is "Ready For It."

The City of Las Vegas revealed Wednesday (March 22) it would illuminate the Gateway Arches near downtown to welcome the "Anti-Hero" singer and her tour, which are scheduled to take over Allegiant Stadium on Friday and Saturday (March 24-25).

"We're 'flexing like a Vegas acrobat' to welcome Taylor Swift & the Swifties to Vegas this weekend," the city wrote on social media alongside the hashtag #VivaLasEras. "We're 'Ready For It.' Are you?"

Swift kicked off her "Eras Tour" last weekend in Glendale, Arizona — aka Swift City — and the internet went absolutely insane! After just two shows, both filled with an over-3-hour setlist, an underwater swimming illusion, a marriage proposal and even an actual wedding.

Here's a look at the "Eras Tour" setlist from opening night:

  1. Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince
  2. Cruel Summer
  3. The Man
  4. You Need To Calm Down
  5. Lover
  6. The Archer
  7. Fearless
  8. You Belong With Me
  9. Love Story
  10. ‘Tis The Damn Season
  11. Willow
  12. Marjorie
  13. Champagne Problems
  14. Tolerate It
  15. …Ready For It?
  16. Delicate
  17. Don’t Blame Me
  18. Look What You Made Me Do
  19. Enchanted
  20. 22
  21. We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together
  22. I Knew You Were Trouble
  23. All Too Well (10 Minute Version)
  24. Invisible String
  25. Betty
  26. The Last Great American Dynasty
  27. August
  28. Illicit Affairs
  29. My Tears Ricochet
  30. Cardigan
  31. Style
  32. Blank Space
  33. Shake It Off
  34. Wildest Dreams
  35. Bad Blood
  36. Mirrorball
  37. Tim McGraw
  38. Lavender Haze
  39. Anti-Hero
  40. Midnight Rain
  41. Vigilante Shit
  42. Bejeweled
  43. Mastermind
  44. Karma
Taylor Swift
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.