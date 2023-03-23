Chris Martin Makes Rare Comment About Girlfriend Dakota Johnson

Chris Martin recently opened up about his relationship with actress Dakota Johnson. In a recent appearance on the Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend podcast, the Coldplay frontman revealed the heartwarming way Johnson helped the band make their shows more accessible.

"They are called SubPacs," Martin said of the wearable piece of tech used to enhance the hearing-impaired community's experience at shows. "Dakota, my partner, gave me one as a gift because she saw someone online experiencing whatever they are experiencing with this—it's kind of like body armor —you put it on and plug it in and it connects to the base," he said in the rare comment.