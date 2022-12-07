Coldplay Share Exciting & Intimate New Update With Fans
By Rebekah Gonzalez
December 7, 2022
Coldplay has an exciting update and the band's frontman Chris Martin took to Twitter this week to share. Before the update, Martin shared an intimate look at what kind of music he's been listening to lately.
"I hope you’re all doing well. Here are some things I love at the moment," he wrote on Tuesday, December 6th, in the form of a notes app screenshot. "Here are some things I love at the moment."
Martin then gave a short bullet point list of songs including RM's "Yun (feat. Erykah Badu)," Erykah Badu's iconic "Tryone (Live)," Bakya's "She Like It," The 1975's "Looking For Somebody (To Love)," Inhaler's "Totally," Kyoka's "Hurt People," Stormzy's "Hide & Seek."
December 5, 2022
At the bottom of the screenshot, Martin went on to casually reveal "We are in the studio." The last album Coldplay released was Music of the Spheres, which marked their ninth studio album and arrived in October 2021. The effort also featured their collaboration with K-Pop sensations BTS "My Universe."
Most recently the band collaborated with one of the members Jin on his first solo release called "The Astronaut." Before the release of the single, Jin teased fans that he was working on something with "someone I really adore," and later revealed it was the iconic British rock band. The K-pop star joined Coldplay onstage in Buenos Aires in October to perform the song live for the very first time.