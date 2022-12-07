Coldplay Share Exciting & Intimate New Update With Fans

Coldplay has an exciting update and the band's frontman Chris Martin took to Twitter this week to share. Before the update, Martin shared an intimate look at what kind of music he's been listening to lately.

"I hope you’re all doing well. Here are some things I love at the moment," he wrote on Tuesday, December 6th, in the form of a notes app screenshot. "Here are some things I love at the moment."

Martin then gave a short bullet point list of songs including RM's "Yun (feat. Erykah Badu)," Erykah Badu's iconic "Tryone (Live)," Bakya's "She Like It," The 1975's "Looking For Somebody (To Love)," Inhaler's "Totally," Kyoka's "Hurt People," Stormzy's "Hide & Seek."

