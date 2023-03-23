Diddy & His 7 Kids Are Reportedly Working On A Reality Show

“It’s going to profile the entre family," a source told the outlet. "They all have businesses — even the kids — and it will feature everyone."



By "everyone," they probably mean Diddy's newest daughter Love. The Love Records founder and Dana Tran welcomed their newborn baby girl back in December. It's possible that we may see Love on the show alongside her older brothers and sisters. Quincy Brown, the son of Al B. Sure! and the late Kim Porter who Diddy adopted, and Christian "King" Combs are both into music and film while the eldest biological son Justin is an actor and an athlete. Their twin sisters, Jessie and D’Lila, are social media stars along with their other sister Chance.



“[The show] is all about the dynamic of the family and how Diddy does it all with all the kids," the source added. "They’re a real family, even all the baby mamas."



The news about Diddy's new reality show was first reported on back in January when Jasmine Brand revealed Diddy trademarked the working title "Diddy +7" as a "reality-based television program." The outlet noted the trademark was filed in May 2, 2022, which is seven months before his daughter arrived. Neither Diddy nor any of his kids have confirmed the news yet.