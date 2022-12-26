Diddy Shares First Look At Newborn Baby In Adorable Christmas Photo

Sean "Diddy" Combs gave us a first look at his newborn daughter on social media over the holiday weekend and it's the cutest thing ever!

All in matching green and red striped pajamas, Diddy is seen in the center of his family holding newborn daughter Love, who he revealed last month was born. Around Diddy and Love are his other children, Quincy, 31, King, 24, Chance, 16, and twins D'Lila Star and Jessie James, 16. Son Justin Dior was not in the photo.

"Merry Christmas from my family to yours! LOVE ❤️," he captioned the photo.

In a second photo, Diddy's mom Janice Combs and Chance's mom Sarah Chapman joined in on the matching Christmas PJs moment.