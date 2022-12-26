Diddy Shares First Look At Newborn Baby In Adorable Christmas Photo
By Dani Medina
December 26, 2022
Sean "Diddy" Combs gave us a first look at his newborn daughter on social media over the holiday weekend and it's the cutest thing ever!
All in matching green and red striped pajamas, Diddy is seen in the center of his family holding newborn daughter Love, who he revealed last month was born. Around Diddy and Love are his other children, Quincy, 31, King, 24, Chance, 16, and twins D'Lila Star and Jessie James, 16. Son Justin Dior was not in the photo.
"Merry Christmas from my family to yours! LOVE ❤️," he captioned the photo.
In a second photo, Diddy's mom Janice Combs and Chance's mom Sarah Chapman joined in on the matching Christmas PJs moment.
Love was welcomed into the world in October and the baby mama is Dana Tran, TMZ reports.
Amid the surprise announcement of Diddy's new baby, he made sure to clear the air about his relationship with City Girls rapper Yung Miami. He clarified that she has "never been" a side chick and will never be. "She's very important and special to me, and I don't play about my Shawty Wop. I don't discuss things on the internet and I will not start today," he wrote.
He decided to tweet this after DJ Akademiks referred to Yung Miami as his "side chick" when news broke of Love's birth. The rapper also weighed in:
"I'M NOBODY SIDE B***H LETS JUST MAKE THIS CLEAR ON THIS GOOD MONDAY! I don't come 2nd to no b***h!" she tweeted. "It's cool for a MAN to constantly harass me online that I don't know! he did the same s**t when my car got shot up he laughed when I almost lost my life find somebody else to play with! I can react how tf I want to!"
So think what you want. But know that if you do something to hurt mine, I’m gonna to come to your house and we’re gonna talk about it like human beings. LOVE.— LOVE (@Diddy) December 13, 2022