Mock Draft Has Quarterback Falling To Vikings

NFL Network analyst Charles Davis has former Kentucky quarterback Will Levis falling to the Minnesota Vikings at No. 23 overall as part of his latest mock draft released on Thursday (March 21).

Levis, who has long been pegged the top quarterback prospect behind former Alabama star Bryce Young and former Ohio State standout C.J. Stroud, is believed by Davis to drop several spots to the Vikings, who he claims would choose the former Kentucky quarterback over former Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, who colleague Daniel Jeremiah predicted would be picked by the Vikings in his own mock draft published on Tuesday (March 21).