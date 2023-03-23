Mock Draft Has Quarterback Falling To Vikings
By Jason Hall
March 23, 2023
NFL Network analyst Charles Davis has former Kentucky quarterback Will Levis falling to the Minnesota Vikings at No. 23 overall as part of his latest mock draft released on Thursday (March 21).
Levis, who has long been pegged the top quarterback prospect behind former Alabama star Bryce Young and former Ohio State standout C.J. Stroud, is believed by Davis to drop several spots to the Vikings, who he claims would choose the former Kentucky quarterback over former Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, who colleague Daniel Jeremiah predicted would be picked by the Vikings in his own mock draft published on Tuesday (March 21).
"Finally! Teams picking as high as No. 4 overall will likely consider the big-armed passer from Kentucky, but he lands with QB-friendly coach Kevin O'Connell in Minnesota as the franchise's signal-caller for the future," Davis wrote. "And if Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker had not suffered an ACL tear late last season, a HEAVY debate would be had about the former Volunteer being picked in this spot, or others, in Round 1."
Levis has been arguably the most polarizing prospect in the upcoming draft with many projecting him to be a top-10 pick and others expressing doubts regarding his transition to the NFL. The 23-year-old threw for 2,406 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions on 185 of 283 passing during his final collegiate season.
Levis transferred to Kentucky in 2021 after graduating from Penn State, having only appeared in three games during his two non-redshirt seasons with the Nittany Lions. NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks ranked Levis as the No. 5 quarterback prospect in his latest position rankings for the upcoming draft published on Wednesday (March 22), falling one spot behind former Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson,