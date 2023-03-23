Get Ready For Love & Drama With 'Love Is Blind' Season 4 Cast

Love Is Blind is back!

The popular Netflix show will drop its fourth season on Friday (March 24) and along with it are a slew of Seattle singles ready to meet their future husband or wife. The streaming giant teased a first look at the dramatic season a few weeks ago, and now we have some insight into who the hopefuls will be.

Here's a look at the Netflix description of the upcoming season:

Singles who want to be loved for who they are have signed up for a less-conventional approach to modern dating in Seattle, and will choose someone to marry without ever meeting them. Over several weeks, the newly engaged couples will move in together, plan their wedding and find out if their physical connection matches their strong emotional bond developed in the Pods. When their wedding day arrives, will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with? Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this addictive 12-episode series will uncover whether looks, race or age do matter, or if love really is blind.

Netflix will release the show's 12 episodes every week. The first five episodes will drop on March 24, followed by three more on March 31. Episodes 9-11 will be released on April 7, followed by the season finale on April 14.