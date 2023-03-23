NFL Team Favored To Land Odell Beckham Revealed

The New York Jets are reportedly a favorite to land free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., according to ESPN's Jeff Darlington.

"We should very much consider Odell Beckham Jr. still on the table as an option for the New York Jets. In fact, we can go even further to say that both sides would still like to see this done," Darlington said during an appearance on Get Up Thursday (March 23) morning. "Financials, still in the way of actually finalizing this thing, but I still think Odell Beckham Jr. will wind up with the New York Jets."

Last week, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers confirmed that he intends to play for the Jets next season pending a trade agreement between the two teams and -- despite denying reports reports that he gave the Jets a "wish list" that included Beckham and others -- admitted to having interest in the wide receiver joining him.