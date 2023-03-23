Off-Duty Pilot Lands Southwest Plane After Captain Became 'Incapacitated'

By Jason Hall

March 23, 2023

McCarran International Airport, Las Vegas
Photo: Getty Images

An off-duty pilot from another airline helped land a Southwest Airlines flight after its captain reportedly became "incapacitated" and needed medical attention, the airline and radio traffic data confirmed via NBC News.

Southwest Flight 6013, which took off in Las Vegas and was scheduled to land in Columbus, was diverted back to its initial location after a pilot "needed medical attention," a Southwest Airlines spokesperson said, though not specifying the prognosis. A person was heard on radio traffic shared by the website LiveATC saying that the flight's captain began to feel stomach pain and later "fainted or became incapacitated" about five minutes later.

A credentialed pilot from another airline traveling on the plane then entered the flight deck and assisted with radio communication as the co-pilot flew the aircraft, according to the spokesperson.

"We greatly appreciate their support and assistance," the spokesperson said via NBC News.

The plane landed safely in Las Vegas and an alternate crew took over the flight before it continued to its originally scheduled destination in Columbus.

"We commend the crew for their professionalism and appreciate our customers’ patience and understanding regarding the situation," the spokesperson said via NBC News.

The condition of the pilot who was reported to be "incapacitated" was not immediately made clear at the time of NBC News' report on Thursday (March 23).

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.