One Midwest Airport Named Among The Scariest Landings In The World

Do you think it's scarier to take-off, or to land when flying in a plane? Some travelers are too brave to even notice, while others pay attention to every little detail of the process. There is one airport in the Midwest that offers a trivial take-off/landing experience. It was built in the 1920's, and the landing strips have yet to be updated.

According to a list compiled by Readers Digest, the scariest airport landing in the Midwest occurs at the Chicago Midway International Airport in Illinois. Other airports in the top 10 list include Reagan International Airport, Paro Airport in Bhutan, Barra Airport, John Wayne Airport, San Diego International Airport, Princess Juliana Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport, Gibraltar Airport, Maderia Airport, Tenzing-Hillary Airport, and the Queenstown Airport.

Here's what Readers Digest had to say about the scariest airport landing in the Midwest:

"Chicago Midway Airport opened in 1927, and its runways are about 2,000 feet shorter than runways at newer airports, leaving less wiggle room for pilots. As if that weren’t enough, chilly weather often causes harrowing flying conditions and requires planes to be de-iced. Icy planes are one of the 12 outrageous things that can cause major flight delays."

For more information regarding the scariest airport landing strips in the world visit rd.com.