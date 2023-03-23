Panthers May Have Revealed Choice For No. 1 Pick In NFL Draft
By Jason Hall
March 23, 2023
The Carolina Panthers may be favoring former Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud as their No. 1 pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft based on a viral video shared online Wednesday (March 22) afternoon.
The video shows quarterbacks coach Josh McCown -- standing near head coach Frank Reich -- telling Stroud that they would "find a court" to play H-O-R-S-E "maybe when you move to Charlotte" during Ohio State's Pro Day event showcasing draft prospects to NFL coaches and scouts.
The Panthers brass was, however, also reported to have had dinner with former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young Wednesday night ahead of their scheduled attendance at Crimson Tide's Pro Day on Thursday (March 23), with most analysts projecting either quarterback as the No. 1 overall pick in mock drafts for April's event.
NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks ranked Stroud as the No. 1 quarterback prospect and Young as the No. 2 quarterback prospect in his latest position rankings for the upcoming draft published on Wednesday and a decision is likely to be made closer to, if not on, the night of the first-round of the NFL Draft.
The Panthers acquired the No. 1 pick in a trade with the Chicago Bears earlier this month. The Bears acquired wide receiver D.J. Moore, two first-round picks -- including the No. 9 overall pick in 2023 -- and two second-round picks as part of the deal.