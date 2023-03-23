The South is known for many things, from its famous hospitality to delightfully indulgent cuisine. This also includes its unique varieties of barbecue, from smoked Texas-style brisket to Memphis' take on flavorful ribs.

Cheapism searched around the country to find the barbecue that you have to try at some point, whether you're passing through on a road trip or live right down the street, and compiled a list of the top spot in each state based on feedback from critics and customers alike.

So which Tennessee restaurant serves the best "bucket list" barbecue in the state?

Charlie Vergos' Rendezvous

Given Memphis' reputation for great barbecue, it's no surprise that the state's "bucket list" BBQ is found in the city. Charlie Vergos' Rendezvous has been serving incredible barbecue since 1948 when its namesake found a coal chute below his diner, leading to its reputation for delicious smokey ribs. Charlie Vergos' has a Google rating of 4.4 stars and nearly 5,500 reviews.

Charlie Vergos' Rendezvous is located at 52 S. 2nd Street in Memphis.

Here's what Cheapism had to say:

"The well-known, Memphis-style pork rib likely got its start at Rendezvous in downtown Memphis. Ribs are cooked just 18 inches from the fire and mopped with vinegar, not barbecue sauce, then finished with a thick layer of dry rub that's heavy on the paprika. Bright yellow chopped slaw and baked beans are this spot's classic accompaniments."

Check out Cheapism's full list to see where to find the best bucket-list barbecue around the country.