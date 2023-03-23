What's amazing about barbecue is the vast array of meats ready to be smoked and slathered in tasty sauces. One cut of meat tends to stand out from the rest: ribs. While St. Louis-style pork ribs entranced the country for decades, there are other amazing ways to approach the dish.

For those who love chowing down on a rack of ribs, LoveFood found the most delicious barbecue ribs in every state. The website states, "Our selections are based on genuine user reviews, awards, and accolades, and the first-hand experience of our team."

According to writers, Smokin' Yards BBQ serves Colorado's best BBQ ribs. Here's why it was chosen:

"Succulent ribs with crunchy ends can be found at Smokin’ Yards BBQ on a mixed-use development between Santa Fe and Kalamath. Swing by on Monday and you can make the most of its outrageously good all-you-can-eat ribs for $20 offer. It has another location in Idaho Springs."