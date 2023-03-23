This Restaurant Serves Colorado's Best BBQ Ribs
By Zuri Anderson
March 23, 2023
What's amazing about barbecue is the vast array of meats ready to be smoked and slathered in tasty sauces. One cut of meat tends to stand out from the rest: ribs. While St. Louis-style pork ribs entranced the country for decades, there are other amazing ways to approach the dish.
For those who love chowing down on a rack of ribs, LoveFood found the most delicious barbecue ribs in every state. The website states, "Our selections are based on genuine user reviews, awards, and accolades, and the first-hand experience of our team."
According to writers, Smokin' Yards BBQ serves Colorado's best BBQ ribs. Here's why it was chosen:
"Succulent ribs with crunchy ends can be found at Smokin’ Yards BBQ on a mixed-use development between Santa Fe and Kalamath. Swing by on Monday and you can make the most of its outrageously good all-you-can-eat ribs for $20 offer. It has another location in Idaho Springs."
Smokin' Yards BBQ has two locations in Colorado: Denver (900 W 1st Ave) and Idaho Springs (2736 Colorado Blvd).