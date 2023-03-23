What's amazing about barbecue is the vast array of meats ready to be smoked and slathered in tasty sauces. One cut of meat tends to stand out from the rest: ribs. While St. Louis-style pork ribs entranced the country for decades, there are other amazing ways to approach the dish.

For those who love chowing down on a rack of ribs, LoveFood found the most delicious barbecue ribs in every state. The website states, "Our selections are based on genuine user reviews, awards, and accolades, and the first-hand experience of our team."

According to writers, Brileys BBQ serves Washingtons state's best BBQ ribs. Here's why it was chosen:

"The home of 'Northwest Barbecue', Brileys BBQ is Seattle's number one spot for incredibly tender, succulent ribs, which – like the other tasty meats on the menu – are fired over local cherry wood for a wonderfully smoky flavor. Customers say that the portion sizes are impressive, with tons of fries on the side, and the sauces are on point."