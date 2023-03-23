This Restaurant Serves Washington's Best BBQ Ribs
By Zuri Anderson
March 23, 2023
What's amazing about barbecue is the vast array of meats ready to be smoked and slathered in tasty sauces. One cut of meat tends to stand out from the rest: ribs. While St. Louis-style pork ribs entranced the country for decades, there are other amazing ways to approach the dish.
For those who love chowing down on a rack of ribs, LoveFood found the most delicious barbecue ribs in every state. The website states, "Our selections are based on genuine user reviews, awards, and accolades, and the first-hand experience of our team."
According to writers, Brileys BBQ serves Washingtons state's best BBQ ribs. Here's why it was chosen:
"The home of 'Northwest Barbecue', Brileys BBQ is Seattle's number one spot for incredibly tender, succulent ribs, which – like the other tasty meats on the menu – are fired over local cherry wood for a wonderfully smoky flavor. Customers say that the portion sizes are impressive, with tons of fries on the side, and the sauces are on point."
You can find this restaurant at 15030 Bothell Way NE in Lake Forest Park. They're available for dine-in and curbside pickup.