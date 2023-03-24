Decision Made On Lane Johnson's Future With Eagles
By Jason Hall
March 24, 2023
The Philadelphia Eagles have reportedly agreed to a one-year, $33.445 million contract extension with All-Pro offensive tackle Lane Johnson, which will keep him signed through the 2026 season, a source with knowledge of the deal confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter Friday (March 24) morning.
"Eagles are giving All-Pro RT Lane Johnson a one-year, $33.445 million contract extension, including $30 million guaranteed, per source. He’s now under contract through 2026. Johnson hasn’t surrendered a sack the past two seasons, even playing last postseason with a torn adductor," Schefter tweeted.
Johnson, 32, has spent his entire career with the Eagles since being selected No. 4 overall in the 2013 NFL Draft, starting in all 127 games he's appeared in during his 10-year career, which included 15 during the 2022 regular season, as well as playing with a torn adductor through the postseason, which led to a surgical procedure last month.
Eagles are giving All-Pro RT Lane Johnson a one-year, $33.445 million contract extension, including $30 million guaranteed, per source. He’s now under contract through 2026. Johnson hasn’t surrendered a sack the past two seasons, even playing last postseason with a torn adductor.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 24, 2023
The former Oklahoma standout suffered the injury during the Eagles' Christmas Eve game against the Dallas Cowboys, missing the final two games of the regular season before returning for Philadelphia's playoff run, which coincided with a Super Bowl appearance. Johnson, who Pro Football Focus credits as having not allowed a sack since Week 11 of the 2020 season, was a member of Philadelphia's Super Bowl LII team, as well as a two-time first-team All-Pro (2017, 2022), a second-team All-Pro in 2021 and a four-time Pro Bowl selection (2017-19, 2022).