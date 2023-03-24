Decision Made On Lane Johnson's Future With Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have reportedly agreed to a one-year, $33.445 million contract extension with All-Pro offensive tackle Lane Johnson, which will keep him signed through the 2026 season, a source with knowledge of the deal confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter Friday (March 24) morning.

"Eagles are giving All-Pro RT Lane Johnson a one-year, $33.445 million contract extension, including $30 million guaranteed, per source. He’s now under contract through 2026. Johnson hasn’t surrendered a sack the past two seasons, even playing last postseason with a torn adductor," Schefter tweeted.

Johnson, 32, has spent his entire career with the Eagles since being selected No. 4 overall in the 2013 NFL Draft, starting in all 127 games he's appeared in during his 10-year career, which included 15 during the 2022 regular season, as well as playing with a torn adductor through the postseason, which led to a surgical procedure last month.