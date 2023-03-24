John Mayer Surprises Fans With Rare Performance Of Taylor Swift Duet

"Dear John" isn't the only time Swift allegedly acknowledged her relationship with the Sob Rock singer, however. On her recently released album, a bonus track called "Would've, Could've, Should've" hints at their relationship with the lyrics, "And I damn sure never would've danced with the devil at nineteen," she sings.

Swift's songs didn't go without a rebuttal, though. On Mayer's "Paper Doll" released in 2013, he sings, "You're like 22 girls in one/ And none of them know what they're running from." He also called her out publicly in 2012 on her "cheap songwriting" on "Dear John," Billboard reports.