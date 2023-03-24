Popular Taco Restaurant Opening First Location Near Cincinnati

Taco John's, a popular Mexican food chain known for its tasty and quick tacos and burritos, is preparing to open its first location near Cincinnati.

Located at 8155 Highland Point Drive in West Chester, the new location will officially open for business April 17, with details about the grand opening to be revealed soon. According to Fox 19, two additional locations are expected to open in the area.

Gary Rose, Meritage Hospitality Group president, said the move to bring Taco John's to the Cincinnati area has been a long time coming.

"We've had our sights set on bringing Taco John's to Cincinnati for quite some time and are excited that time is finally here," said Rose. "In the 54 years of existence, Taco John's has always strived to serve its guests quality ingredients prepared daily, whether that's fresh-cut steak, crispy taco shells, and, of course, Potato Olés. We can't wait for guests in Cincinnati to experience that firsthand."

Taco John's has several locations around the country, including three others in Ohio. Check out the menu at the chain's website.

With the opening of a new location, comes new job opportunities as well. The West Chester Taco John's is looking to hire employees for 30 to 40 openings, with applications available on the company's website.