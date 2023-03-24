Reese Witherspoon & Jim Toth File For Divorce

Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth are splitting up after more than a decade together.

The Academy Award-wining actress announced on Friday (March 24) that she and Toth are filing for divorce. The couple have been married since March 2011 and share one child together, 10-year-old Tennessee. According to TMZ, the decision was amicable.

In a joint statement shared to her Instagram signed by both Witherspoon and Toth, the Legally Blonde star announced that they had made the "difficult decision" to end their marriage after 12 years.

"It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together."

The message concluded with a request for privacy as divorce is "never easy," especially when a child is involved.

"Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter," the note continued. "These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time."