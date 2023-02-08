Ashton Kutcher Reveals Why He Was So Awkward With Reese Witherspoon
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 8, 2023
Ashton Kutcher has a good explanation for why he looked a bit strained at a recent red carpet. Recently, photos of Kutcher and his Your Place or Mine costar Reese Witherspoon posing together on a red carpet went viral. People online called out the actor for having such a serious expression and keeping his hands in his pockets while standing next to Witherspoon at the Netflix film's Los Angeles premiere last week.
During his recent appearance on the Chicks in the Office podcast, Kutcher addressed his behavior. "Here's the thing: If I put my arm around her, and was like all friendly with her, I'd be having an affair with her," he said. "Like, the rumor would be that I'm having an affair with her."
Earlier this week, Witherspoon revealed that she got a hilarious message from Kutcher's wife, actress Mila Kunis, about the photos. "She goes, ' You guys look so awkward on the red carpet together,'" Witherspoon recalled, but it was all in good fun as the pair have been friends for a long time. "It's just fun 'cause when you know a girlfriend so much, it was just fun to get to know her significant other 'cause I've loved her for so long."
Despite the awkward red carpet photos, Kutcher has nothing but love for Witherspoon. "She's such a badass," he said. "She has such a presence ... she has so much range, she can do drama, she can do comedy, she can do everything. She's such a movie star."