Ashton Kutcher has a good explanation for why he looked a bit strained at a recent red carpet. Recently, photos of Kutcher and his Your Place or Mine costar Reese Witherspoon posing together on a red carpet went viral. People online called out the actor for having such a serious expression and keeping his hands in his pockets while standing next to Witherspoon at the Netflix film's Los Angeles premiere last week.

During his recent appearance on the Chicks in the Office podcast, Kutcher addressed his behavior. "Here's the thing: If I put my arm around her, and was like all friendly with her, I'd be having an affair with her," he said. "Like, the rumor would be that I'm having an affair with her."