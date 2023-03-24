This Restaurant Serves Colorado's Best Waffles

The most important meal of the day means you can look forward to many delicious dishes, such as omelets, avocado toast, and tasty sandwiches. Crisp and fluffy waffles stand out from the rest thanks to the ease of cutting and the ability to soak up syrup. Like its competitors, pancakes and french toast, chefs love adding their special twists to waffles.

That's why Taste of Home found every state's top waffle restaurant. The website states, "No need to waffle about—America is absolutely bonkers for Belgium’s beloved treat. Here, we’ve rounded up the best waffle restaurant in each state, from New Hampshire to New Mexico, giving you at least 50 reasons to prepare for serious powdered sugar consumption."

According to writers, The Waffle Lab serves Colorado's most delicious waffles! Here's why it was chosen:

"A facility devoted to iron-pressed genius, The Waffle Lab in Fort Collins specializes in Liège waffles. Pop quiz: what’s a Liège waffle? This style is made from a yeast-leavened dough (rather than batter) and Belgian pearl sugar that caramelizes when baked. The Brussels is the other type of Belgian waffle, and it’s a lighter take with a fluffier inside."