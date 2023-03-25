Katy Perry Reveals The Secret Behind That Viral 'Eye Glitch' Moment
By Dani Medina
March 25, 2023
Katy Perry is speaking out about that viral moment last year when everyone thought her eye was glitching. Yes, that video.
To refresh your memory, the "California Gurls" singer turned heads when a video of one of her Las Vegas shows went viral; she was seen only closing one eye and being unable to open it, similar to a doll. In an interview with Vogue, Perry opened up about the pose.
"I do this pose, called 'doll eye.' I can close one eye at a time and still, like, maintain all function," the American Idol host revealed. "I have sat in a hair and makeup chair for 15 years. If they're putting eyeshadow on this eye and someone's putting my hair up into a French twist, I want to give notes in real time."
Katy signed off by giving the camera a big wink, shortly after mocking the viral video from her concert, where she tried to tap the side of her head to get her eyes back to normal.
@voguemagazine
@katyperry has been in the glam chair for over 15 years, and she has developed some tricks along the way. In her episode of LifeInLooks, the superstar shares how she mastered the "doll pose" to make sure she always likes her look from start to finish.♬ original sound - Vogue
This isn't the first time Katy pokes fun at herself for the viral moment. Back in October, she shared a clip of the bizarre "doll eye" and captioned it to promote new Las Vegas residency dates.