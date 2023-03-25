Katy Perry Reveals The Secret Behind That Viral 'Eye Glitch' Moment

Katy Perry is speaking out about that viral moment last year when everyone thought her eye was glitching. Yes, that video.

To refresh your memory, the "California Gurls" singer turned heads when a video of one of her Las Vegas shows went viral; she was seen only closing one eye and being unable to open it, similar to a doll. In an interview with Vogue , Perry opened up about the pose.

"I do this pose, called 'doll eye.' I can close one eye at a time and still, like, maintain all function," the American Idol host revealed. "I have sat in a hair and makeup chair for 15 years. If they're putting eyeshadow on this eye and someone's putting my hair up into a French twist, I want to give notes in real time."