Katy Perry Reveals The Secret Behind That Viral 'Eye Glitch' Moment

By Dani Medina

March 25, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Katy Perry is speaking out about that viral moment last year when everyone thought her eye was glitching. Yes, that video.

To refresh your memory, the "California Gurls" singer turned heads when a video of one of her Las Vegas shows went viral; she was seen only closing one eye and being unable to open it, similar to a doll. In an interview with Vogue, Perry opened up about the pose.

"I do this pose, called 'doll eye.' I can close one eye at a time and still, like, maintain all function," the American Idol host revealed. "I have sat in a hair and makeup chair for 15 years. If they're putting eyeshadow on this eye and someone's putting my hair up into a French twist, I want to give notes in real time."

Katy signed off by giving the camera a big wink, shortly after mocking the viral video from her concert, where she tried to tap the side of her head to get her eyes back to normal.

@voguemagazine

@katyperry has been in the glam chair for over 15 years, and she has developed some tricks along the way. In her episode of LifeInLooks, the superstar shares how she mastered the "doll pose" to make sure she always likes her look from start to finish.

♬ original sound - Vogue

This isn't the first time Katy pokes fun at herself for the viral moment. Back in October, she shared a clip of the bizarre "doll eye" and captioned it to promote new Las Vegas residency dates.

Katy Perry
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.