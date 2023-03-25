New Details Emerge About Reese Witherspoon & Jim Toth's Divorce
By Dani Medina
March 25, 2023
Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth revealed Friday (March 24) they filed for divorce after nearly 12 years of marriage. News of their split comes days before the couple's wedding anniversary.
"It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," the Your Place or Mine star wrote on Instagram. "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.
"Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter." Reese and Jim share 10-year-old Tennessee together.
Witherspoon divorce from the talent agent was a "long time coming," a source told Page Six. "The impending ending has been a badly kept secret in the industry for months," the insider added. The two were reportedly anticipated to announce their divorce "any minute" as news began to swirl over the holidays.
Their marriage reportedly became platonic, another source revealed. "There's no big scandal or drama, just two people who essentially became co-parents and don’t really have any romantic feelings for each other anymore," the insider told the news outlet.
Despite the Legally Blonde's statement on social media, the couple has not yet officially filed for divorce, another source said. Even though the couple called it quits, they "will keep working together."
Toth is Witherspoon's second husband. She married Cruel Intentions co-star Ryan Phillippe in 1999, and they share two children together, Ava, 23, and Deacon, 19. The couple's divorce was finalized in 2008.
Reese reportedly "once liked the fact that (Toth) was just a solid, dependable, stable guy," a welcome change from "years of s---" from Phillippe, a source said.