Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth revealed Friday (March 24) they filed for divorce after nearly 12 years of marriage. News of their split comes days before the couple's wedding anniversary.

"It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," the Your Place or Mine star wrote on Instagram. "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.

"Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter." Reese and Jim share 10-year-old Tennessee together.