Nicki Minaj & Taylor Swift Fans Lose It Over Hints At Possible Collab

Nicki Minaj channeled her inner Swiftie and fans are absolutely losing it!

The "Red Ruby Da Sleeze" rapper tweeted lyrics from Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero" on Friday (March 24). "Dear Barbz, It must be exhausting always rooting for the Anti-hero," she wrote alongside a unicorn emoji. In a separate tweet, she wrote "I should not be left to my own vices."

Fans in the comments are convinced this means Nicki will be hopping on an "Anti-Hero" remix with T-Swift.

"ANTI HERO REMIX WHEN," dating app Grindr replied.

"COLLAB WITH TAYLOR SWIFT WHEN??" said another. Another fan replied to them saying, "bestie she is literally hinting for Anti Hero remix."