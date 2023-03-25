Nicki Minaj & Taylor Swift Fans Lose It Over Hints At Possible Collab

By Dani Medina

March 25, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Nicki Minaj channeled her inner Swiftie and fans are absolutely losing it!

The "Red Ruby Da Sleeze" rapper tweeted lyrics from Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero" on Friday (March 24). "Dear Barbz, It must be exhausting always rooting for the Anti-hero," she wrote alongside a unicorn emoji. In a separate tweet, she wrote "I should not be left to my own vices."

Fans in the comments are convinced this means Nicki will be hopping on an "Anti-Hero" remix with T-Swift.

"ANTI HERO REMIX WHEN," dating app Grindr replied.

"COLLAB WITH TAYLOR SWIFT WHEN??" said another. Another fan replied to them saying, "bestie she is literally hinting for Anti Hero remix."

"TAYNIKA," another fan shared, alongside a video from the duo at the MTV VMAs after party in August 2022.

It was at the VMAs this past year when Nicki showed Taylor love for being the "big winner of the night," also calling her "beautiful."

"Barbz, I know you love her, we all love her," Minaj added.

In 2015, the duo seemingly ended their infamous Twitter feud and joined forces for a surprise collab at the VMAs, performing "Bad Blood" together. "That was so much fun. I was dying because I didn't know she was going to drop it. We rehearsed seven times and she never dropped it. I was dying laughing," Swift told E! News at the time.

Their online feud came after the award show announced the first wave of nominations, where Taylor received a nod, but Nicki was snubbed. "If your video celebrates women with very slim bodies, you will be nominated for vid of the year," Nicki wrote on Twitter at the time. Taylor didn't stay quiet, though. "I've done nothing but love & support you. It's unlike you to pit women against each other. Maybe one of the men took your slot," she fired back.

Taylor SwiftNicki Minaj
