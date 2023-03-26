LeBron James' Injury Status Upgraded

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has been upgraded from doubtful to questionable for the team's game against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday (March 26), ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Dave McMenamin reported.

"LeBron James is expected to test his foot pregame to see if he can make his return today, source says," Wojnarowski tweeted.

Last Thursday (March 23), Wojnarowski reported that James, 38, could return from injury for "a few" games during the final week of the regular season. The four-time NBA champion has been out of action since suffering a tendon injury in his right foot against the Dallas Mavericks on February 26, however, has resumed on-court activity and made a "gradual basketball movement progression," the Lakers announced Thursday via ESPN.