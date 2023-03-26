Young Thug's Older Sister Angela Grier Passes Away

"Yesterday I was making a move and got a phone call that another love has passed away," Woods wrote. "@_dollywhite and Big Duck I send my deepest sympathy and prayers to you and the family."



"Praying God watch over all y'all Big Duck @_dollywhite @duck_keisha 💔💔💔💔 Losing a love one is the hardest pill to swallow but we gain angels and keep they name alive."



Grier was one of 11 siblings who Thug, White and their brother Unfoonk grew up with in their family home in Georgia. She's the second sibling Thug has lost over the years. One of his older brothers was reportedly shot and killed right in front of his family's home when he was a child.



His sister is just the latest person Thug has had to mourn while he's behind bars awaiting his YSL RICO trial. Last year, Lil Keed passed away due to complications from eosinophilia. Keed was one of Thug's YSL artists who was not caught up in the massive racketeering case against him and several other members of his record label, which authorities believe also runs as a street gang.



Rest in peace, Angela Grier.