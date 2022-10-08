Prosecutors Look To Delay Young Thug & Gunna Trial

It looks like Young Thug and Gunna will be waiting a little bit longer for their day in court.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis filed a motion Thursday (October 6) to delay the trial, in which both rappers and 26 other defendants are named in a massive RICO case, according to FOX 5. More than a quarter of the defendants haven't acquired attorneys yet, which is apparently the prosecution's reason to delay. Willis asked that the trial be moved from January 9 to March 27 so these defendants have ample time to get a lawyer. "A continuance to the final week in March would protect the speedy trial rights of those who have asserted those rights, while also ensuring that the additional eight defendants have properly prepared appointed counsel," Willis wrote in the motion.

Thursday's motion also called for the defendants to be tried together "because they participated in the same conspiracy and similar evidence would be used in each trial," the news outlet reported. Prosecutors are "concerned about the inconvenience and trauma of repeated testimony of witnesses who were the victims of violent gang crimes," the motion says. The judge is expected to rule on this motion later this month.

The attorneys for both Young Thug and Gunna have repeatedly denied the charges laid out against them, including possession of drugs with intent to distribute and receiving stolen property.