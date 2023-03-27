Bob Kraft: Meek Mill Said Lamar Jackson Wants To Join Patriots

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft said his close friend, rapper Meek Mill, texted him that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson wanted to join the Patriots several days before the former NFL MVP publicly announced that he previously requested a trade from the Baltimore Ravens on Monday (March 27).

Kraft said the rapper texted him three or four days ago while addressing reporters at the first day of the NFL Owners' Meetings in Arizona, but said the "decision" on whether to acquire Jackson would be up to head coach Bill Belichick.

"That's Bill's decision," Kraft said via ESPN's Ben Volin reports.

Jackson said he requested a trade earlier this month after the Ravens had "not been interested in meeting my value" during negotiations on a long-term deal and later decided to instead place a $32.4 million non-exclusive franchise tag on him.