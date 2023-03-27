Harry Styles Thanks Fans During Heartwarming Acceptance Speech

Harry Styles was named artist of the year at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards, and was quick to express his gratitude for the award. Though he was not able to be present at the actual award show in Hollywood, he did make an appearance via video chat. During his acceptance speech, he mentioned how honored he was to receive such a prestigious award, and how thankful he is for his fans who helped him get to this point in his career.

So far this year Styles has taken home two Grammy awards, four Brit awards, an American Music award, multiple Kid's Choice awards, and the Juno award for international album of the year. During his Brit Awards acceptance speech, Styles thanked fellow former One Direction band members for playing a huge role in his career.

"I want to thank my family for being the most supportive understanding patient loving family I could have ever asked for. I want to thank my mum for signing me up for X Factor without telling me, so I literally wouldn't be here without you. I want to thank Niall, Louis, Liam and Zayn because I wouldn't be here without you either. Thank you so much."

Other 2023 iHeartRadio Music Award winners included Taylor Swift, Jax, P!nk, and more! Relive this year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards special, now through April 17th on Hulu.