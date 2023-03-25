Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski are sparking dating rumors after they were spotted in Tokyo this week getting up close and personal.

The "As It Was" singer, whose in town for back-to-back "Love On Tour" performances at the Ariake Arena, was caught on camera in a rather heated embrace with the 31-year-old model on the streets of Tokyo. In the video, the two are seen leaning up against a car canoodling in a rather sloppy make-out sesh.

News of the video comes months after Styles' split from ex Olivia Wilde. It was rumored that he was "seeing someone" post-Olivia, the Daily Mail reported last month. "Harry is seeing someone. He’s going to great lengths to keep her identity quiet after the circus surrounding his relationship with Olivia," the source said. "But his close circles all know about the romance. Though it’s early days, things seem to be going well."

Ratajkowski was most recently linked to comedian Eric André, but she hinted on TikTok that their "situationship" was over. Judging by this video, that makes sense. Before André, Emily was dating Pete Davidson after her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard last summer.