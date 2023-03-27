Hazardous Materials Spilled After 70-Car Train Derailed In North Dakota

A 70-car Canadian Pacific freight train carrying hazardous materials derailed about 60 miles southwest of Fargo, North Dakota, late Sunday (March 26) evening. There were no injuries in the crash.

Thirty-one of the train's cars came off the track, including some that were carrying liquid asphalt. Officials for Canadian Pacific said that it dispatched hazardous material crews to the site of the crash to assist with the clean-up.

They said that the cold weather would turn the liquid asphalt into a gel and that clean-up should take between seven to ten days. Due to the low temperatures and snow on the ground, there is a low risk of fire. The temperature in the area was in the low teens on Monday morning, with a forecasted high of just 17 degrees.

The rail company said that the spilled materials do not pose a risk to local residents.

Investigators have not determined what caused the train to derail.

This is the latest in a series of derailments across the country and comes one day after two cars on a different Canadian Pacific train derailed near Chicago. One of the cars was empty, while the other was carrying wheat.

It also follows the derailment of a Norfolk Southern freight train that spilled toxic chemicals and prompted evacuations near the border of Ohio and Pennsylvania.