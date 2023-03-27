Jax Teases 'Super Emo Wedding'

Jax has a lot going on, but she's embracing the beauty that comes with the chaos. The "Victoria's Secret" singer was nominated for best new pop artist at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards. She stopped by the red carpet to discuss her latest single, being engaged, and more! Jax rose to fame in 2022 after releasing "Victoria's Secret." She explained that the song was never even supposed to be released, and that it was written as a "satirical version of my own trauma."

"The song wasn’t even supposed to come out. It was just something that happened on TikTok." At the beginning of this month, Jax released her latest single titled, "Cinderella Snapped" which stands out to empower women, and detail her feelings about women in the workplace. She also mentioned that she has been doing a lot of filming and recording on her brand new Samsung Galaxy Launchpad lately.

"I am living on the Samsung. Every time I text, I get to draw it. Very easy. I haven’t made one typo yet on the Samsung. I’ve been posting and filming on the phone." Aside from releasing a new single, Jax recently got engaged and is in the process of planning a "super emo" wedding.

“He found me at my most stressed and was like will you marry me, and I was like what? Now? On New Year’s Eve?” She shared that she will likely plan most of the wedding during an upcoming tour with Big Time Rush and MAX that kicks off in June. Relive this year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards special, now through April 17th on Hulu.