Muni Long Recruits A Mini-Orchestra To Bring 'Hrs & Hrs' To Life

Muni Long's performance comes just weeks after she won her first Grammy for Best R&B Performance. The seasoned singer-songwriter's "Hrs & Hrs" beat out other songs from prominent singers like Beyoncé (“Virgo’s Groove”), Mary J. Blige (“Here With Me”), Jazmine Sullivan (“Hurt Me So Good”) and Lucky Daye (“Over”). Her award-winning song first appeared on her November 2021 EP Public Displays of Affection. After it gained plenty of popularity on social media and rose towards the top of the charts, "Hrs & Hrs" appeared on her first full-length project as Muni Long, Public Displays of Affection: The Album.



“What motivates me as an artist is knowing that when people hear my music, they can relate to something that might be going on in their lives,” Long told iHeart last year, “or it makes them inspired to get up and do something with their lives that maybe they didn't have the guts to do before. Cuz they see me doing it. So hopefully when you listen to my music, that's how you feel.”



Prior to becoming a Grammy award-winning singer, Muni Long used to record music under her government name Priscilla Renea. During her visit to The Breakfast Club last year, she opened up about her transition from writing songs for Rihanna and Ariana Grande to being a prominent recording artist herself.

