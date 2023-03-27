NFL Team Shares New Look At Upcoming $1.4 Billion Stadium

The Buffalo Bills shared the latest renderings of their upcoming $1.4 billion stadium set to open in 2026 on Monday (March 27).

"One step closer toward the New Bills Stadium. The latest renderings have arrived! #BillsMafia," the Bills wrote on their Twitter account with a link to a gallery featuring 14 renderings of the planned stadium on their official website.

Ron Raccuia, the EVP of Pegula Sports and Entertainment, LLC, which owns the Bills, as well as the Buffalo Sabres and other local teams, confirmed reports of a 30-year, $1.4 billion extension to reporters at the NFL's Owners' Meeting in Palm Beach, Florida last year.