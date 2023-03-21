Pennsylvania City With The Worst Traffic In The State

Though many people work from home in 2023, there are still plenty of employees who have to commute to work everyday. Depending on where you live, commuting can be a hassle.

According to a list complied by 24/7 Wall St., the city with the worst traffic in all of Pennsylvania is Philadelphia. In 2022, Philadelphia drivers spent 114 hours of their lives in traffic.

Here is what 24/7 Wall St. had to say abut compiling the data to discover the Pennsylvania city with the most traffic:

"The average commuter in the United States spends about 27 minutes getting to work. For the typical, full-time worker, this adds up to about 4 hours and 30 minutes each week, and over 230 hours annually. Of the 13 cities in Pennsylvania with available data, Philadelphia ranks as having the worst traffic, according to INRIX, a traffic data and analytics company. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there are 399,184 people in the city who either drive or carpool to work. Among them, the typical commuter lost an average of 114 hours to traffic in 2022, up 27% from 2021. Of all 280 U.S. cities covered in the INRIX report, Philadelphia ranks fourth for traffic delays."

For more information regarding the city with the most traffic in each state visit 247wallst.com.